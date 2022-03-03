Progress on recycling smartphones, but more to do

Published by

Relaxnews

Smartphone manufacturers have promised to do better when it comes to recycling and reconditioning their product, responding to pressure from environmental campaigners. AFP talked to delegates at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to find out how much progress had been made, and what more could be done. Where does the market stand?After a strong start at the beginning of the 2010s, the sector has picked up momentum over the last few years, both in terms of reconditioned models that can be put back on the market, and in the recycling of the plastics and rare metals that go into their manufac…

Read More