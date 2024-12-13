Prime Minister’s 90-Day Performance Criticized by Opposition for Missing Targets



BANGKOK: The 90-day performance report of Prime Minister Yingluck’s government has come under scrutiny from the opposition, with key figures highlighting its shortcomings. Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the Prachachon Party, and Sirikanya Tansakul, a party MP, have criticized the report as lacking depth and failing to meet expectations, particularly concerning economic stimulus measures.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Nattapong expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance, describing the report as more of a work statement for ministers than a comprehensive policy review. He emphasized the need for greater legislative engagement and clarity in the government’s policy details, urging the Prime Minister and ministers to address parliamentary questions directly. Nattapong highlighted the government’s failure to meet economic targets, particularly with digital wallet initiatives, and called for a focus on decentralization and local administration to address pressing issues like flooding and

pollution.

Furthermore, Mr. Nattapong criticized the absence of a robust foreign policy, warning of potential impacts from the global trade war and urging the Prime Minister to leverage ASEAN cooperation to increase regional bargaining power. He announced plans to submit a motion of no confidence in the government by the first quarter of next year.

Ms. Sirikanya echoed these concerns, questioning the validity of the 90-day performance framework given the government’s longer tenure. She noted the lack of detailed achievements and criticized the presentation as more of a policy reiteration than a performance evaluation. While acknowledging some government efforts, she pointed to unresolved issues such as online crime and environmental targets, specifically the PM 2.5 pollution goals not being met.

The opposition’s critique underscores their concerns over the government’s handling of economic and social issues, with calls for more detailed plans and concrete actions to address these challenges.