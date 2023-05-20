Prime Minister receives Japanese corporate executives

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received executives of several major Japanese economic corporations in Hiroshima city, Japan, on May 20 on the occasion of his attendance at the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7).

At a reception for Yoshida Akio, Representative Executive Director of AEON Co. Ltd, PM Chinh highly valued the positive and effective contributions of AEON to the development of retail and export sectors in Vietnam.

He suggested that AEON select Vietnam as its global business hub and continue investing in more shopping centres and outlet malls in suburban areas. Furthermore, he encouraged AEON to invest in the construction of shopping centres in more cities and provinces with high average per capita income, dense population and tourism potential like Quang Ninh, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Thai Nguyen, Nghe An, the Central Highlands, Khanh Hoa, and An Giang.

The PM also proposed AEON bring more Vietnamese goods to the global supply chain, especially goods of Vietnam’s strength such as apparel, footwear, aquatic and agricultural products.

Yoshida, for his part, said Vietnam is the biggest investment destination for AEON globally, with over 1.18 billion USD invested. AEON has opened six shopping centres in major Vietnamese cities and provinces, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Thua Thien Hue, and more.

Agreeing with PM Chinh’s proposals, Yoshida affirmed that in the coming time, AEON will develop about 20 shopping centres in Vietnam, focusing on supermarket and entertainment facilities. It will also expand the import of Vietnamese goods for distribution in over 20,000 shopping centres in Japan while offering scholarships to Vietnam for human resources training, as proposed by the Vietnamese leader.

In the morning the same day, PM Chinh held a working session with Prof. Ochi Mitsuo, President of Hiroshima University; Kazuhisa Matsumoko, CEO of Satake Corporation; Yamasaka Tetsuro, Chairman of Balcom Corporation; and leaders of seven businesses from the central and southern regions of Japan.

He praised the initiatives put forth by Hiroshima University and the businesses from the central and southern regions of Japan to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in various areas in the coming time, especially in agriculture, education and training, human resources development, digital transformation, green transition, climate change adaptation, knowledge economy, circular economy, and private hospitals. The PM wished that Hiroshima University would study the establishment of training facilities and branches in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese leader asked firms from the central and southern regions of Japan to work closely with the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka, ministries and agencies to materialise their plans.

The Vietnamese Government is committed to providing support and creating favourable conditions for Japanese enterprises, and businesses from the central and southern regions of Japan in particular while doing business in Vietnam, he said.

In a separate meeting with Hamamoto Hirotaka, President & CEO of Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd, PM Chinh hailed the corporation to pursuing the project on natural gas exploitation at Block B for many years, and expressed hope that the natural gas from Block B would soon serve Vietnam’s O Mon thermal power plants. He suggested Mitsui continue cooperating with and investing in Vietnam, especially in the development of green and clean energy that align with global trends and contribute to Vietnam’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Earlier on May 19 evening, the Vietnamese PM also hosted Fujimoto Masayoshi, CEO of Sojitz Corporation which has 17 joint ventures in Vietnam and an estimated revenue of around 1 billion USD.

He hoped that with its strong potential, Sojitz will continue expanding its operations in Vietnam, contributing even more to the socio-economic development, particularly in industrial parks and renewable energy.

The leader asked Sojitz to work closely with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and relevant localities to address any difficulties and obstacles during the implementation of projects, as well as create favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises, especially small and medium-sized ones, to join Sojitz’s supply chain./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency