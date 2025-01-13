Prime Minister Orders Ministries to Enhance Image and Address Key Issues Affecting Tourism



Bangkok: The Prime Minister has urgently directed all ministries to improve their image to bolster tourist confidence across various sectors. He emphasized the importance of addressing image problems to ensure tourists feel confident in all aspects of their visit. Despite a decrease in PM 2.5 levels, he stressed the need for urgent improvement in air quality throughout Thailand. Additionally, the Prime Minister highlighted the urgency of resolving various issues in Phuket, following a recent visit, and announced the upcoming launch of the “Baan Puea Thai” project on January 17.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Jirayu Huangsap, the government spokesman, disclosed that during a cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister discussed the ‘Baan Pua Thais’ project. Scheduled for an official announcement on January 17 by Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the project aims to provide housing support for low-income earners and first-time job seekers. The cabinet is expected to disseminate information about the initiative and attend its launch ceremony.





During his recent inspection in Phuket, the Prime Minister urged relevant bodies to address water shortages affecting both residents and the tourism industry. He tasked the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Royal Irrigation Department, and Department of Groundwater Resources with ensuring sufficient tap water supply. Short-term plans include expanding reservoirs and water infrastructure, while long-term strategies involve inter-agency collaboration to study and expedite water projects connecting Phang Nga and Phuket provinces.





On transportation, the Ministry of Transport has been instructed to expedite the completion of approved projects to minimize disruption. Plans for bypass routes and alternative transportation systems, such as boat taxis, are to be developed to alleviate road traffic. Infrastructure improvements are also needed to better accommodate tourists, particularly at Phuket Airport and within the region’s road networks and public transport systems.





To enhance tourist safety, the Prime Minister called for collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Police to ensure adequate tourist police presence and effective risk management. This includes rigorous screening of risky areas and targeting influential figures in Phuket and beyond.





Regarding the PM2.5 dust issue, the Prime Minister has tasked agencies with addressing escalating pollution levels, notably in Bangkok. Agencies must urgently implement assigned measures and communicate these strategies to the public.





In response to concerns affecting tourist confidence, particularly following the disappearance of a Chinese celebrity in Myanmar, the Prime Minister highlighted the need for the Ministry of Digital Affairs to combat Fake News on social media. Collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism is essential to restore Chinese tourist confidence through effective public relations and diplomatic efforts with China.

