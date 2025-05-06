Prime Minister Launches ‘Mind Month’ to Promote Mental Health Care from Childhood



Bangkok: The Prime Minister has inaugurated the ‘Mind Month’ event, emphasizing the importance of mental health care from childhood and establishing family as a safe space. The initiative aims to enhance societal understanding of mental health issues, normalize seeking professional help, and announces the establishment of 37 mental health consultation centers by May, with plans to expand to 340 by the end of 2025.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, presided over the ceremony at Santi Maitri Building, Government House, alongside Mr. Somsak Thepsuthin, Minister of Public Health, and other representatives. The Prime Minister expressed the significance of mental health, stating that it is often overlooked despite being as crucial as physical health. She highlighted the importance of mental strength for overall well-being and life progression.





During her visit to an exhibition booth, the Prime Minister commended Thailand’s focus on educating children about mental health, emphasizing the role of listening to children to create a supportive environment. She acknowledged the importance of parental support and emphasized that understanding and open communication are vital for both children and adults.





The Prime Minister stressed that seeking mental health advice should not be stigmatized, comparing it to maintaining physical health. She encouraged society to view mental health care as a normal part of life, providing avenues for individuals to seek help and overcome challenges. The Ministry of Public Health’s commitment to mental health initiatives was lauded, emphasizing that mental well-being is essential for resilience.





Reflecting on past experiences, the Prime Minister recounted her visit to flood victims in the North, highlighting the psychological impact of such crises. She reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting mental health, particularly among children, to ensure their holistic development.





The government plans to launch a comprehensive mental health policy in May, targeting over 13.5 million Thais. The policy includes establishing mental health consultation centers, with a projected reach of over a million people. The initiative aims to foster open discussions about mental health, encouraging individuals to seek consultation without stigma.





In her concluding remarks, the Prime Minister called on citizens to promote physical and mental health by listening and understanding family members and those around them. She emphasized the importance of self-care and urged society to make mental health a priority.





A seminar titled ‘Mental health starts with the family’ followed, featuring discussions with representatives from diverse families. Questions from attendees, including an influencer family and an LGBTQ+ couple, highlighted societal expectations and the importance of mutual understanding and love in families.





The Prime Minister concluded by affirming that love, stability, and support within families are fundamental to individual resilience and societal progress. She emphasized diversity in preferences and life choices, advocating for a supportive family environment to foster strength and adaptability in individuals.

