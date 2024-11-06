Prime Minister Hosts ADB President in Kunming.



Kunming: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa in Kunming on November 6, within the framework of his attendance at the eighth Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit and working trip to China. On behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, Chinh thanked the bank for providing crucial funding for socio-economic development projects, and for its positive contributions to poverty reduction efforts in Vietnam.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the meeting underscored the importance of continued cooperation between Vietnam and the ADB, particularly in areas impacting socio-economic growth and poverty alleviation. The bank’s financial support has been pivotal in advancing Vietnam’s infrastructure development and addressing key socio-economic challenges. The discussions also highlighted future collaboration plans aligned with Vietnam’s development priorities.