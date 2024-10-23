Prime Minister and Cabinet Honor King Chulalongkorn on Commemorative Day



Bangkok: The Prime Minister, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, led the Cabinet in a wreath-laying ceremony at the King Chulalongkorn Memorial in Dusit Palace Plaza to pay tribute to the late monarch’s contributions to the nation. Government agencies, private sectors, and educational institutions participated in the event, held annually on Chulalongkorn Day.

According to Thai News Agency, the ceremony honored King Chulalongkorn’s significant reforms that benefited the people and the country. Participants included the House of Representatives, the Senate, the Supreme Court, and various ministries, along with institutions such as Chulalongkorn University and the Thai Red Cross Society. They gathered to commemorate the king’s efforts in modernizing Siam, preventing colonial rule, and advancing public utilities and education.

October 23 marks the anniversary of King Chulalongkorn’s death, celebrated as ‘Piyamaharaj Day.’ The day is a reminder of his vision and dedication to transforming Siam through initiatives like

the abolition of slavery and infrastructure development, leaving a lasting legacy on the nation’s progress.