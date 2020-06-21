Presidential spokesperson extends wishes on Jokowi’s 59th birthday

Jakarta Presidential spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman extended his best wishes to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who celebrates his 59th birthday on Sunday.

​​​​Rachman said in a statement received in Jakarta, the President has a strong commitment to serve the public selflessly and democratically.

Being raised as an ordinary citizen, he said, President Joko Widodo has put in advance people’s interest in carrying out the development program.

“On June 21, 1961, a baby was born in an ordinary neighborhood. His father was a small trader of wood and bamboo, named Notomiharjo. His mother’s name was Sujiatmi. A situation of mediocre life requires a mental determination and wisdom in order to become a virtuous human being. The name of Joko Widodo is given so that one day he will grow up as a man with determination and wisdom,” Rachman said.

Joko Widodo, he said, was raised in a society where human values, tolerance, and hard work are noble deeds, values which are instilled by his parents.

Fadjroel Rachman said, empathy and the noble values have underlaid Jokowi’s daily practice, including his habit to conduct “blusukan” (impromptu visit).

He recalled, since he served as Mayor of Solo from 2005-2012, Joko Widodo has issued pro-people policies. For example in the relocation of street vendors in Solo which was seen as the main cause of traffic congestion, which was done through dialogue and non-violence acts.

Jokowi continues to make empathy and noble values of Indonesia as the foundation of national political leadership after he was first elected as president in 2014. “Therefore, President Joko Widodo often gives the message ‘for the sake of the common people’ to government officials,” he said.

Now as the COVID-19 pandemic hits almost all countries of the world including Indonesia, Jokowi’s administration’s policy to handle the pandemic remained oriented towards efforts to save all Indonesians, and emphasizing the presence of government from the people, by the people, and for the people.

“Happy birthday President Joko Widodo, stay healthy in the protection of God, struggling selflessly for the progress and glory of the Indonesian people and the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia,” Rachman said.

Source: Antara News