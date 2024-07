President To Lam on July 24 visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick soldiers at a nursing centre in Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2024). On July 24 afternoon, President Lam visited and gave presents to heroic Vietnamese mother Nguyen Thi Cay, 95, in Hoang Xa village, Ninh Xa commune, Thuan Thanh township.

Source: Vietnam News Agency