President visits Sutrisno at Gatot Subroto Army Hospital

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Friday visited former vice president Try Sutrisno who is undergoing treatment at the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital (RSPAD) in Jakarta.

Chief of the army hospital Lieutenant General Dr. Albertus Budi Sulistya, greeted the President upon his arrival at around 2:40 p.m. local time. Thereafter, the President went to Kartika Pavilion where Sutrisno has been admitted.

“I have just visited Mr. Try Sutrisno. Alhamdulillah (Thank God), he is in good, stable, and healthy condition,” he said in an official statement received in Jakarta on Friday.

He informed that he spoke with Sutrisno, who was also a former Indonesian Armed Forces (ABRI) chief, during his visit.

“I talked much with Mr. Try and he conveyed many things related to the nation and state,” he said.

Based on information from the RSPAD chief, Sutrisno is feeling well and has been allowed to walk, the President added.

He expressed the hope that Sutrisno will soon regain his health.

“We pray for Mr. Try’s recovery so he will be able to return home, meet his family, and always be healthy,” he said.

Source: Antara News