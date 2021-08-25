President Joko Widodo said the government will loosen the enforcement of public activity restrictions (PPKM) in stages.

“By seeing the improvement in several indicators, the government is considering making gradual adjustments to restrictions on public activities,” President Widodo said in a video posted on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

PPKM in the Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) areas would be reduced to level 3 from August 24 to August 30, 2021, he informed.

Apart from those areas, Greater Bandung, Greater Surabaya, and several other cities and districts may also reach level 3 PPKM status starting August 24, 2021, Widodo said.

“(Gradual adjustments) include, among others, places of worship are allowed for worship activities, with a maximum of 25 percent of capacity or a maximum of 30 people,” the President added.

Dine-ins in restaurants are now allowed with capacity capped at 25 percent capacity, he noted. They are allowed to seat two people per table, and their operating hours have been limited to 8 p.m., he added.

“Shopping centers and malls are allowed to open until 8 p.m., with a maximum of 50 percent capacity, with the implementation of strict health protocols, which are further regulated by the regional government,” he said. Furthermore, export-oriented and supporting industries can operate 100 percent, he informed.

“However, if it becomes a new cluster of COVID-19, it will be closed for five days. The adjustment to some restrictions on public activities is accompanied by strict health protocols and the use of PeduliLindungi application as an entry requirement,” the President added.

The current improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia must be handled carefully and with complete vigilance, he said.

“The reopening of community activities must still be carried out step by step in line with tight health protocols, testing and tracing as well as wider vaccination coverage,” he remarked.

According to Widodo, such measures are required so that the reopening of public community activities does not lead to an increase in cases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, and some countries are currently experiencing the third wave with a very significant addition of cases. Therefore, we must remain vigilant, and the government is trying hard to implement the right policies in controlling this pandemic,” he remarked. (

Source: Antara News