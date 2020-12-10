President seeks relentless effort to tackle past human rights disputes

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo urged the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs to unswervingly resolve past human rights disputes aimed at achieving results that are acceptable to all parties.

The president made the statement in his address on the 2020 Human Rights Day, broadcast through the Presidential Secretariat Channel from Jakarta, Thursday.

“We have to work together to solve (these matters) and focus our energy for the advancement of the nation. Through the coordinating minister of political, legal, and security affairs, I have ordered to be persistent in settling past human rights problems to attain solutions acceptable to the international world,” he remarked.

The head of state highlighted the government’s strong commitment to respecting, protecting, and fulfilling basic human rights, a crucial pillar to a resilient, civilized, and advancing Indonesia. The government also strives to resolve past human rights issues through a dignified, wise approach.

The government’s strong commitment to upholding human rights has been outlined in the National Action Plan for Human Rights for 2020-2025. Civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights must be protected in a balanced manner, and none of them should be neglected.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the current pandemic, the president called on all parties to work hard to prevent the spread of the virus, treat the infected, prevent deaths, and offer economic assistance to the poor affected by it.

Concurrently, all parties must also ensure that the pandemic does not derail efforts to fulfill the people’s human rights.

“Apart from that, we are still facing several problems that we have to solve. I hear problems still exist with regard to freedom of worship at several places. To this end, I urge the apparatuses and central and regional governments to actively and responsively resolve this problem peacefully and wisely,” he reiterated.

Furthermore, the president requested that infrastructure development be focused on the fulfillment of human rights by ensuring equitable access to the rights to mobility, health, food, and basic necessities, including the one fuel price policy.

A similar concept should also apply to the development of human resources by ensuring a reduction in stunting cases and adequate educational affordability, especially in remote areas and outer islands.

“I also pay special attention to our brothers and sisters with disabilities. We have formed a National Commission on Disabilities and are oriented towards a human rights approach,” he pointed out.

President Widodo also seized the opportunity to express his gratitude to the National Commission for Human Rights and human rights activists that continue to play an active role in increasing awareness of human rights in society. He also invited all parties to play an active role in respecting rights and be responsible for the fulfillment of the rights of others.

“By elevating respect, protection, and fulfillment of human rights, we will become a more civilized, resilient, and advanced nation,” he noted.

Source: Antara News