President, Riau governor discuss setting up specialized hospitals

Riau Governor Syamsuar has apprised President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) about the need for establishing specialized hospitals, for instance, cardiac and cancer hospitals, in the province.

“The demand for hospitals in Pekanbaru (the capital of Riau province) is for specialized hospitals, for example, special (hospitals for) heart and cancer — it is what is needed in Riau province,” the President said at a press conference that was broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s official channel on Wednesday.

He made the statement after inaugurating the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road in Kampar district, Riau province.

He said that he and the Riau governor had discussed the possibility of preparing for the establishment of specialized hospitals to meet the demand of the residents in the region.

“I just discussed (the matter) with the governor; the land may be prepared in the province (by the provincial government); later, we (the central government) will (help provide) the building and medical equipment — however, it is still only a discussion,” Widodo added.

Prior to inaugurating the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road, he made a sudden visit to Arifin Achmad Regional General Hospital (RSUD), Pekanbaru city, to review the services provided to patients participating in the National Health Care and Social Security Agency’s (BPJS Kesehatan’s) program.

In addition, he inspected medical equipment used in cardiovascular disease, cancer, and stroke treatments, which are running well at the hospital.

The President said that the Health Ministry will provide additional medical assistance to Arifin Achmad RSUD for heart disease and cancer treatments.

“The medical equipment (aid) worth Rp130 billion will arrive soon. We want to reduce the number of our citizens who seek treatment abroad as much as possible, especially (those looking for treatment in) our friendly neighboring countries,” he added.

The services provided to BPJS Kesehatan participants at Arifin Achmad RSUD are running well, Widodo said.

He expressed the hope that other hospitals that are also providing services to BPJS Kesehatan participants — central, provincial, district/city, and private hospitals — would maintain good service standards like Arifin Achmad RSUD.

“Because, currently, it is not like in the past, (when) BPJS was (sometimes) late in paying (for the treatment done by hospitals). Now, BPJS has enough money to pay (for treatments) on time,” he added.

Source: Antara News