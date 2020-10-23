President presses for accelerating road map for coal optimization

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has given instructions to expedite the road map for optimization of domestic coal to transform Indonesia from a crude coal exporter to a semi-processed or processed coal producer.

“I order to expedite the road map for the optimization of domestic coal by applying environmentally friendly technology,” he noted during a limited meeting on increasing the added value of coal through videoconferencing from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, on Friday.

The president urged his ranks and files to decide on a strategy, with a clear direction, for the development of downstream products.

“(The strategy should take into account) how much (coal) will be converted into gas and petrochemicals and which areas will be used to develop the coal downstream industry, so we will see what our direction will look like,” he noted.

The head of state further highlighted the need to determine areas that hold sufficient coal deposits to ensure coal supplies to the downstream industry.

He noted that several priority programs can be implemented to support optimization of domestic coal, including the coal or dimethyl ether (DME) gasification program, and coal-to-syngas gasification program.

Source: Antara News