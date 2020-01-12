President Jokowi to invite Emperor of Japan to visit Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had planned to invite the Japanese Emperor Naruhito to pay official visit to Indonesia, presidential spokesperson M Fadjroel Rachman revealed to the press on Sunday.

Jokowi stated this invitation during an honorary visit by Japan Foreign Affairs Minister Motegi Toshimitsu held at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Friday, January 10, as Rachman explained.

Japanese emperor is such a national symbol for its people unity as well as a symbol to engage in diplomatic relationships.

Since Naruhito was officially crowned on May 1, 2019, Japan entered the new imperial era of Reiwa, which means “beautiful harmony”. The Emperor of Reiwa will also symbolized the country’s relation in international level.

Indonesia has also such of this concept of harmony as Jokowi wants to create the harmonious environment of nation’s components to achieve the vision of Indonesia.

The meeting of the two symbol of harmonious will likely to bring some constructive impacts, as for instance building trust of each other to strengthen cooperation in various strategic fields.

Source: Antara News