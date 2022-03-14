President Jokowi to camp at ground zero of new capital

Penajam, East Kalimantan President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is scheduled to camp at the site for the new national capital, Nusantara, which is currently under construction in Sepaku, Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, on Monday (March 14, 2022).

He will be accompanied by the governors of East Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, and North Kalimantan.

“Some 33 governors are expected to come to the camping site (where the President will stay),” East Kalimantan Regional Secretariat Administrative Bureau head H.M. Syafranuddin informed in Penajam on Saturday.

“But only five governors will stay and camp with the President at the zero point of Nusantara,” he said.

As part of the camping activities, President Widodo will perform the Kendi Nusantara ritual with the 33 governors.

The governors have been instructed to bring water and soil from their regions, then combine and store them in Kendi Nusantara, or the Nusantara Jug, at ground zero.

East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor has been asked to bring water and soil from two regions in his province: the districts of Kutai Kartanegara and Paser, Syafranuddin informed.

This is because Nusantara spans the Kutai Kartanegara Sultanate as well as the Paser Sultanate, so the water and soils will serve as a symbol representing the two sultanates of East Kalimantan.

Source: Antara News