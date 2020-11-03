President Jokowi signs Job Creation Bill into law

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Job Creation Bill, officially making it Law Number 11 of 2020 on Job Creation.

Law No. 11 of 2020 was signed on Monday, November 2, 2020, with State Gazette number (LN) 245 and State Gazette Supplement number (TLN) 6673, the State Secretariat noted on its official website: setneg.go.id.

The Job Creation Law spans 1,187 pages, according to Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.

The country’s first omnibus law concerns policies on improvement of the investment ecosystem and business activities; employment; protection and empowerment of cooperatives and MSMEs; ease of doing business; national fiscal policy; and research and innovation support, among others.

Jokowi proposed the Job Creation Bill after being re-elected as Indonesia’s president for the 2019-2024 term. At his swearing-in ceremony on October 20, 2019, Jokowi had urged the Parliament to complete deliberations on the omnibus law within 100 days.

The government completed the draft omnibus bill on February 12, 2020, and the Parliament began discussing it on April 2, 2020. On October 5, 2020, the House of Representatives (DPR) endorsed the proposed legislation.

The government claimed that all stakeholders in the country were involved in the drafting of the bill, including the Manpower Ministry, experts, businessmen, and labor union representatives.

However, following its Parliamentary approval, the law was rejected by several labor unions, activists, and university lecturers, who opined that it would be detrimental to the interests of workers and endanger the environment.

On October 9, 2020, the president issued a statement blaming disinformation and social media hoaxes for the widespread opposition to the Job Creation Law.

Jokowi made assurance that the Job Creation Law will create jobs for 2.9 million youngsters joining Indonesia’s working age population annually.

Furthermore, it would generate employment for those who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, he stated, adding that the health crisis had left 6.9 million people unemployed and 3.5 million workers affected.

Source: Antara News