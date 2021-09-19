Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) disbursed bonuses at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Friday as a mark of appreciation for the achievements of the athletes and coaches that participated in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

“Some Rp5.5 billion will be rewarded to the gold medalists, Rp2.5 billion to silver medalists, and Rp1.5 billion to the bronze medalists. In addition, some bonuses will be given to the non-medal winners and the coaches, though I will not tell the amount – let our youth and sports minister announce it,” he stated.

On the occasion, the president was accompanied by State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Youth and Sports Minister Zainuddin Amali, Chairman of the Indonesian National Paralympic Committee Senny Marbun, Indonesian Chef de Mission at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Andi Herman, as well as other related officials.

Some 23 athletes from Indonesia bagged nine medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in seven sports disciplines.

“I and all the Indonesian people welcome your homecoming with pleasure, joy, and pride. I express my highest appreciation for your struggle and hard work that have resulted in the achievements and made the nation proud,” the president affirmed.

Jokowi believes the medals achievement at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics was a milestone.

“Thank you for the gold medals pocketed at the badminton sports — not just one, but two gold medals. They are milestones. You have proved that you are able to compete at the global level. Thus, congratulations to all champions, who have won either gold, silver, or bronze medals,” he noted.

Furthermore, President Jokowi expressed optimism that the athletes’ achievement at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics would become a source of inspiration for all Indonesian people.

“Thus, it can be a source of motivation for all of us — both athletes and Indonesian people — to continue to work hard to garner success and give the best to the nation,” he stated.

In addition, Jokowi reminded athletes to prepare for the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

“Do not forget to prepare yourself. Remember that the 2024 Paris Paralympic is just three years away. We hope to win more medals and clock higher achievements at the event,” he affirmed.

In the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Indonesia was ranked 43rd, with nine medals.

The Indonesian contingent bagged one gold medal in the women’s doubles badminton by Leani Ratri Oktila and Khalimatus Sadiyah, one gold medal in the mixed doubles badminton event by Leani Ratri Oktila and Hary Susanto, as well as one silver medal in the women’s singles badminton by Leani Ratri Oktila.

In addition, a silver medal was won by Dheva Anrimushti in the men’s singles badminton event, a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting by Ni Nengah Widiasih, a bronze medal in the men’s athletics by Saptoyogo Purnomo, a bronze medal in the men’s singles table tennis event by David Jacobs, as well as two bronze medals in the men’s singles badminton event by Suryo Nugroho and Fredy Setiawan.

Meanwhile, the non-medal winners will be rewarded Rp100 million.

Source: Antara News