President Jokowi opens UMKM Export BRIlianpreneur 2019 in Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) opened the Micro, Small, and Medium Businesses (UMKM) Export BRIlianpreneur 2019 at the Senayan Convention Hall in Jakarta on Friday.

At the opening of the expo to be held from December 20 to 22, 2019, the president reminded UMKMs of the need to improve their competitive edge to penetrate the export market.

“UMKMs can penetrate the global market by boosting their competitive edge in terms of price, packaging, and quality,” he stated.

However, the president also reminded UMKMs that Indonesia cannot close its market to imported goods. Hence, they must not overlook the huge domestic market.

“Do not excessively concentrate on the export market while forgetting the domestic market, otherwise imported goods will control the domestic market,” he remarked.

Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, Cooperatives and Small and Medium Businesses Minister Teten Masduki, State Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, and Chief Commissioner of the Financial Service Authority (OJK) Wimboh Santoso were other attendees at the opening ceremony of the expo.

Source: ANTARA News