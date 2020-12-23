President Jokowi installs new chief of National Narcotics Agency

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Inspector General Petrus Reinhard Golose as head of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) to succeed Commissioner General Heru Winarko at the State Palace here on Wednesday morning.

Golose’s appointment was based on Presidential Decree No. 203 / TPA of 2020.

Golose graduated from the Police Academy in 1988 and has experience in the field of research. This two-star general last held the post of chief of the Bali Regional Police.

Golose was one of the police officers to be offered an extraordinary promotion when he joined the Bareskrim team that managed to knock out the terrorist Dr Azahari and his group in Batu, Malang, East Java, on November 9, 2005.

He was bestowed an award from the then National Police chief, Police General Sutanto, along with his compatriots, Tito Karnavian, Idham Azis, and Rycko Amelza Dahniel.

On Tuesday, President Jokowi announced a cabinet reshuffle and appointed six new ministers, including those to replace his two ministers arrested by the Corruption of Eradication Commission (KPK) recently over corruption and bribery cases.

The six new ministers inaugurated on the same occasion on Wednesday were Tri Rismaharini as social affairs minister, Sandiaga Uno as tourism and creative economy minister, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas as religious affairs minister, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono as maritime affairs and fisheries minister, Muhammad Lutfi as trade minister, and Budi Gunadi Sadikin as health minister.

Jokowi also officially installed Eng. Hartono as head of the Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) during an inauguration ceremony held at the State Palace.

Source: Antara News