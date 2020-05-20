President Jokowi inducts Yudo Margono as new Naval Chief of Staff

Jakarta President Joko Widodo installed Admiral Yudo Margono to serve as the chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL), replacing Admiral TNI Siwi Sukma Adji.

Jokowi also raised Margono’s rank by one level, from vice admiral to admiral.

During the same swearing-in ceremony, Jokowi also inaugurated Air Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo as chief of staff of the Indonesian Air Force (KSAU), succeeding Marshal Yuyu Sutisna.

The duo were inaugurated in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 32 and 33 TNI 2020 on dismissal and appointment of KSAL and KSAU and Presidential Decree No. 34 and 35 TNI 2020 on promotion in the rank of TNI high-ranking officers.

The inauguration was attended by a limited number of invitees reaching some 20 people including the Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI) Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Indonesian National Police Chief Gen. Idham Azis, former KSAL Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji, former KSAU Marshal Yuyu Sutisna, Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Andika Perkasa, Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, and other relevant officials.

Margono had earlier assumed the post of commander of the Defense Regional Joint Command (Pangkogabwilhan) I since September 24, 2019. In March 2020, he was assigned as head of the emergency hospital for COVID-19 in Jakarta and Galang Island, Batam, Riau Islands Province.

He is an alumnus of the 19III / 1988 Naval Academy (AAL). He had also held crucial positions, including the Commander-in-Chief of the Armada Command (Pangarmada) 1 (2018-2019) and Commander of the Military Cross-Sea Command (Pangkolinlamil) in 2017-2018.

Moreover, he was recorded to have commanded several Indonesian warships (KRI), such as the KRI Pandrong 801, KRI Sutanto 877, and KRI Ahmad Yani 351.

Source: Antara News