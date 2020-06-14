President Jokowi extends condolences on Pramono Edhie Wibowo’s passing

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) conveyed his deep condolences on the passing of Former Army Chief of Staff General (ret) Pramono Edhie Wibowo.

“On behalf if the government and the people, I extend my deep condolences on the passing of Indonesian Military General Edhie Wibowo at the age of 65 years old,” President Jokowi said in a statement from the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java, Sunday.

Jokowi prayed for the late Wibowo’s spirits and for his deeds to be accepted and granted the best place in the sight of the Almighty.

“He was a former Army Chief of Staff, an excellent Indonesian Military soldier, and may his soul be placed in the best place beside the Almighty, and may those he left behind be given strength,” he stated.

Pramono Edhie Wibowo, the brother-in-law of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, reportedly died of heart attack at the Cimacan Public Hospital in Cianjur District, West Java Province, on Saturday evening, after undergoing treatment for three hours.

His remains will be buried at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta, Sunday. His funeral will be led by Army Chief of Staff, General Andika Perkasa.

Source: Antara News