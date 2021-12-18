President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) handed over aid to hundreds of street vendors around the Ngawi Merdeka Square after the Friday prayers at the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque during his working visit to Ngawi District, East Java Province.

The assistance handed over by Jokowi was in the form of food packages and cash, which were well-received by the traders.

The traders are delighted, as the cash assistance could be used as capital after their business was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

” Alhamdulillah (Thank Allah). Happy to get gifts and money from the president. We can use it as additional capital,” a local street vendor, Sri Rismawati, said.

After performing the Friday prayers, the president returned with Ngawi Head of District Ony Anwar Harsono and his staff to the Wedya Graha Pendopo, the Head of Ngawi District’s Office.

Apart from offering assistance to the street vendors, the president also officiated the Ngawi Big Market building.

The head of state applied strict health protocols during his visit to Ngawi. Traders receiving assistance and journalists reporting the news had undergone a PCR swab test.

Prior to the visit to Ngawi, Jokowi visited Blora District, Central Java, to officiate the Ngloram Airport as well as provide some assistance.

The airport was built on an area spanning 27 hectares. He expected the airport to support economic development in its surrounding area, such as Blora, Bojonegoro, Tubang, Ngawi, Purwodadi, and Rembang.

The president’s entourage comprised First Lady Iriana, State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, Presidential Military Secretary Air Vice Marshal M. Tonny Harjono, Commander of Presidential Security Force General Major Tri Budi Utomo, and Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat President Bey Machmudin.

Source: Antara News