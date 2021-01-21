Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took to his Instagram account @jokowi, on Thursday, to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their inauguration as president and vice president of the United States (US).

“Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on their inauguration as the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States,” the Indonesian president wrote on his Instagram account @jokowi, as quoted in Jakarta, Thursday.

Jokowi expressed optimism that under President Biden’s leadership, the strategic partnership between the US and Indonesia would continue to be strengthened.

“Let us continue to strengthen strategic partnerships, not only for the interests of our two countries but also for a better world,” Jokowi stated.

The 46th President of the US Joe Biden was officially sworn in on Wednesday local time.

In his speech, Biden promised to end the “uncivilized war” in his country torn apart and shaken by a battered economy and the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400 thousand of its citizens.

Laying hands on a Bible legacy from his family for over a century, Biden took the oath of office, administered by US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, binding the president to “preserve, protect and defend the United States Constitution.”

“Through the trials of the ages, America has been tested again, and America has risen to the challenge,” Biden stated during his inauguration.

“Today, we celebrate the victory not of a candidate, but because of a goal: democracy […] At this time, my friends, democracy has won,” Biden remarked.

Biden, 78, became the oldest US President in history, being sworn in at a small-scale ceremony in Washington over coronavirus and security concerns following an attack on the US Congress Building, Capitol, by supporters of former president Donald Trump on January 6.

Source: Antara News