Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) extended condolences to victims of the earthquake that rattled Majene District in West Sulawesi. “On behalf of the government and all Indonesian people, I express my deep condolences to the quake victims,” President Jokowi stated at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Friday.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Majene District and its surroundings in West Sulawesi Province on Friday at around 1:28 a.m. Western Indonesia Time.

“This morning, I also called the governor of West Sulawesi, and I have also ordered the head of BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency), minister of social affairs, head of Basarnas (National SAR Agency), TNI commander, and the Police chief and their staff to immediately take responsive emergency steps,” he remarked.

Such measures include to search for victims and offer treatment to the injured.

“I also urge the public to remain calm and follow instructions given by officers at the scene,” he noted.

The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported that the earthquake, centered six kilometers northeast of Majene, struck in the early hours of Friday.

Based on the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) data until Friday, at 11:10 a.m. Western Indonesia Time, eight people reportedly died, while 637 incurred injuries owing to the earthquake in West Sulawesi.

Furthermore, some 15 thousand people in Majene District had reportedly fled. The reported damage to buildings covered 62 houses and offices. The offices that were severely damaged comprised a community health center, hotel, West Sulawesi governor’s office, and several minimarkets.

Power outages were also reported along with unstable communication networks.

The regional disaster management agency reported the need for provisions, blankets, mats, refugee tents, medical services, tarpaulins, heavy equipment, communication equipment, readymade foods, and masks.

