President donates five thousand basic aid packages to Kupang residents

Kupang President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has donated five thousand basic aid packages to residents bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic in the East Nusa Tenggara provincial capital of Kupang.

“The Kupang city government has received five thousand basic aid packages from President Joko Widodo for the residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Kupang,” Mayor of Kupang Jefri Riwu Kore stated here on Saturday.

The basic aid packages, each comprising 10 kilograms of rice, one kilogram of sugar, tea, and one liter of cooking oil, arrived in Kupang on Friday, he remarked.

Kore expressed gratitude to the president for the aid.

The Kupang city government, along with the police and military, will shortly hand out the relief packages to meet basic needs among the residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, he confirmed.

“The city government has the list of those to receive the president’s relief aid. We will soon distribute them to the public,” he added.

Source: Antara News