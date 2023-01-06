President could reshuffle his cabinet at any time: VP Amin

Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin emphasized that President Joko Widodo could conduct a cabinet reshuffle at any time.

“Cabinet reshuffle is the president’s prerogative. He can reshuffle at any time if he sees, for example, that his ministers do not perform well. I think we will just have to wait and see,” Amin stated in Jakarta on Friday.

Based on the president’s observation, he would conduct a reshuffle if he found his ministers did not perform well. All decisions regarding reshuffle would lie in the president’s hands, Amin stated.

“President Widodo will also receive reports regarding the works of his ministers. It will be handed over to them. We just have to wait. If he wants, he will carry out the cabinet reshuffle,” he stated.

The issue of a cabinet reshuffle arose after President Widodo hinted at it on several occasions.

During his visit to the oil and gas production area of PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan Dumai in Dumai City, Riau, on January 5, the head of state said he would conduct a cabinet reshuffle tomorrow.

“Tomorrow,” he said briefly in response to the question posed by the press regarding reshuffle during his press statement at the location.

However, the president noted that the decision regarding the reshuffle can be taken any day.

“It could be Friday, it could be Monday, it could be Tuesday, it could be Wednesday,” he said.

This is not the first time that President Widodo has conveyed the indication of reshuffling ministers in the Advanced Indonesia cabinet.

Earlier, the president had also advised all parties to exercise patience regarding the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle while observing the Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta, earlier this week.

“Yes, just wait,” he remarked at that time.

The president also gave a similar response when asked regarding the possibility of changing the composition of political parties in the Advanced Indonesia cabinet.

Source: Antara News