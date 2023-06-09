President chairs first session of reform think tank

The steering committee for summarising some theoretical and practical issues on Vietnam’s socialist-oriented Doi Moi (reform) in the past four decades convened its first session in Hanoi on June 9 under the chair of President Vo Van Thuong.

The 21-member committee was established in April this year following a decision of the Politburo.

As the head of the committee, Thuong said in his remarks that the summarisation is an important task helping clarify and perfect the Party’s reform polciy, the theory of and the path to socialism, and prepare documents for the 14th National Party Congress.

He noted it must be carried out based on the Platform on National Construction during the Transitional Period towards Socialism (supplemented in 2011), documents of the 13th National Party Congress, and an article by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam.

The process should ensure the principles of inheritance and development as well as consistency and innovation; and a smooth combination of theory and practice and of Vietnamese and international experience, requested Thuong.

The President also required the work to focus on big matters, and update latest global trends, advantages, challenges and requirements brought about by the new development period after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also emphasised the need for the selective reference to international experience, and paying attention to countries with their institutions, starting points, and development conditions similar to Vietnam and those taking the lead in sci-tech and economic development trends, he said./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency