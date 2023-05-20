President attends 60th anniversary of late leader’s visit to Nam Dinh

President Vo Van Thuong attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the provincial Party Organisation and people of the northern Nam Dinh province (May 21) on May 19.

President Thuong expressed his wish that Nam Dinh will uphold the tradition of patriotism for the cause of national construction and defence.

In particular, the province needs to continue improving education-training quality, caring for people’s health, renewing the Party leadership methods, and strengthening Party building and rectification, he said.

Thuong asked the province to enhance the leadership effectiveness and efficiency of authorities at all levels, strengthen the State management in various sectors, and push up innovation to bring about clear improvements in the quality and effectiveness of mass mobilisation work and activities of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other political and social organisations, thus meeting the requirements in the new situation.

He said he believes that on the back of its glorious traditions, Nam Dinh will follow the late leader’s teachings and work together in unity with shared efforts to develop Nam Dinh into an increasingly civilised and prosperous province, contributing to fulfilling the Resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress .

On the occasion, the province honoured 60 exemplary individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings, and outstanding collectives and individuals who achieved remarkable results in the writing contest “Uncle Ho with Nam Dinh, Nam Dinh with Uncle Ho”./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency