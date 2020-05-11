President approves utilizing Hajj dormitory to isolate returnees

Jakarta President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave approval to a plan to utilize the Pondok Gede Hajj dormitory in East Jakarta and West Java’s Bekasi Municipality as a temporary isolation location for Indonesians recently arriving from abroad.

“The returning Indonesians, including migrant workers, students, Jamaah Tabligh members, and ship crews, will be sheltered in temporary isolation rooms. Mr President Joko Widodo has agreed to utilize the Hajj dormitory, so that they can be sheltered in one area and be easily monitored and controlled,” Chief of the Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Handling Doni Monardo stated during a press teleconference in Jakarta on Monday.

Indonesians, who recently returned from abroad, have until now conducted self-isolation at hotels. However, medical workers are encountering difficulties in monitoring their health condition, as the hotels are located at different places, he pointed out.

Monardo expressed hope that the Hajj dormitory, as a temporary isolation place, would make it easier for medical workers to monitor the health of returning Indonesian citizens.

During isolation at the Hajj dormitory, the returning Indonesians would undergo medical tests, he revealed.

If they do not test positive for COVID-19, they can return to their hometowns immediately. However, if they test positive for COVID-19, they will then be transferred to the Wisma Atlet Emergency Hospital in Central Jakarta.

On account to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Joko Widodo has instructed relevant ministries to take precautionary measures for the return of 34 thousand Indonesian migrant workers, whose work contract will end in May and June.

“In connection with the return of Indonesian migrant workers, I have received a report that the work contract of some 34 thousand Indonesian migrant workers will end in May and June,” Jokowi stated during a videoconference on the acceleration of COVID-19 handling at the Merdeka Palace here on Monday.

Of the 34 thousand migrant workers, some 8,900 originated from East Java, 7,400 from Central Java, 5,800 from West Java, 4,200 from West Nusa Tenggara, 2,800 from North Sumatra, 1,800 from Lampung, and 500 from Bali.

“Precautionary measures must be taken against this, and adequate preparations must be made. We should handle their arrival through certain entry gates and monitor their movement to their hometowns,” he noted.

Source: Antara News