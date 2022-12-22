Premature, low-weight babies are at high risk of stunting: BKKBN

Babies born prematurely and of low-birth weight (LBW) are at higher risk of stunting, according to the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN).

“Babies born premature and LBW are at risk of stunting. These babies have difficulty eating, so their weight does not increase according to their age,” BKKBN’s Director of Family Development for Toddlers and Children, Irma Ardiana, noted in a statement received here, Thursday.

Ardiana remarked that the risk has the potential to increase, as several organs, especially the lungs and other internal organs, are underdeveloped. This condition would cause problems in the babies’ respiratory and digestive systems.

In addition, the BKKBN has the family development index indicators that are divided into three dimensions, wherein the parenting issue is important. Ardiana stated that parenting is not only the mother’s job but also the father’s duty as well as that of the foster guardian.

Based on the family registry 21 (PK-21) data, Indonesian families are still in the developing category or not yet resilient. Hence, the BKKBN continues to strive to educate Indonesian families by providing them knowledge on aspects, including care, especially for LBW and premature babies, she stated.

“Turns out, this issue is very close to the task handled by the Family Assistance Team (TPK) when they have to assist families at risk of stunting,” she stated.

Meanwhile, member of the Indonesian Pediatrician Association (IDAI), Fitri Hartanto, remarked that these two conditions not only put children at risk of stunting but also damage their brain and sensory development.

She noted that in the first thousand days of birth (HPK), babies’ brain development is quite fast and hearing, sight, and sensation must be protected from various threats.

Hartanto urged positive parenting to be provided to children at risk of stunting by strengthening the protective aspects to avoid growth or developmental disorders, including stunting, in their babies.

