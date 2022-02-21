Prayut counts on his allies

Published by

The Bangkok Post

Since assuming office in 2019 Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has faced down tough challenges including a plot to overthrow him from power in a no-confidence debate in September last year. But his leadership will be put to its toughest test after a breakaway group of 18 MPs from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) applied for membership of the Setthakij Thai Party. Despite assurances from PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon that the group led by former secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow is loyal to the coalition government, 14 MPs in the group recently broke ranks and voted in favour …

