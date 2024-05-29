“Prasert” reveals that he has never heard anyone inside Pheu Thai dissatisfied with the appointment of “Wissanu”



Bangkok: , “Prasert” reveals that he has never heard anyone in the Pheu Thai Party dissatisfied with the appointment of “Wissanu”, pointing out that he has experience, knowledge, and ability. He believes it will not affect the image of the Pheu Thai Party.

Mr. Prasert Chandrawangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, mentioned that Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, is preparing to appoint Mr. Wissanu Krea-ngam, former Deputy Prime Minister. Become an advisor to the Cabinet Secretariat There is news in the Pheu Thai Party that they may be dissatisfied. Because we already have legal expertise, why do we have to use the services of outsiders? I personally have not heard anyone in the party talk about this matter. Personally, I understand that the appointment of Ajahn Wisanu Because I saw his experience, knowledge, and abilities and that he had continued to live here. Understand the law

As for whether there will be a ripple effect on the Pheu Thai Party’s image or not with the appointment of Mr. Wis

sanu, Mr. Prasert said there will be no, because having many people come together to help work is a good thing. Do you believe that it will help unlock the government’s laws? Because it is considered a big problem at the moment, Mr. Prasert said that he had never worked with Mr. Wissanu. Because it is understood that if it was from the era of 2001 or so, working in your own government was just an MP many years ago.

Source: Thai News Agency