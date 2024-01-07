“Prasert” accepts the truth and resigns from the MP, giving the new generation an opportunity to act.


Bangkok, “Prasert” accepts the truth and resigns. List of MPs To provide opportunities for the new generation to perform their duties Explained that it is about working in the ministerial position to the utmost. Confirming that it is not related to hoping to sit as minister for a long time

Mr. Prasert Chandraruangthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society Referring to the trend of resigning from the House of Representatives, it is true in order to perform duties as a minister. and do a better job in the duties of a minister. The next-ranking MP is a person with knowledge and ability. will be able to serve in the House of Representatives Ready to confirm that it is an opportunity for the new generation to come to work.

When asked if it would be a guarantee that he would be a long-term minister or not, Mr. Prasert said that it would increase work efficiency. As for the possibility of being considered a long-term minister or not? It’s a different story. Not related.

Source: Thai News Agency

