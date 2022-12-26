Prabowo holds meeting with East Java Muslim clerics

Chairperson of the Greater Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party Prabowo Subianto held a closed-door meeting with several East Java Muslim clerics in Surabaya on Monday.

“Alhamdulillah (Thank God), today, Mr. Prabowo visited East Java. He met ulemas, Islamic boarding school leaders, and senior kiais. He wanted to hear many things from them,” Gerindra secretary general Ahmad Muzani said.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues, including state defense, the current geopolitical situation, and the state’s potential, he added.

“As defense minister, Mr. Prabowo feels that state defense is cooperation to defend the state. He deemed it necessary to hear (inputs) from ulemas and social figures about various issues,” he informed.

He said Subianto expressed the hope that the Muslim clerics would promote optimism and foster union.

“He continues to try to do his best for the nation and state. Therefore, he hoped he would receive blessings from kiais and ulemas in 2024,” he said.

Subianto is widely tipped to run for president in 2024.

According to various surveys, Subianto is among the top three potential candidates, along with Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan. (INE)

Source: Antara News