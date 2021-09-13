The assets of state-owned postal company PT Pos Indonesia (Persero), located in very strategic locations throughout the country, can be utilized as distribution centers for e-commerce, State-owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir has revealed. “I think Pos Indonesia’s assets, which are extraordinary in location, can also be used as distribution centers for e-commerce,” Erick Thohir said in an online discussion here, Saturday.

According to him, the location points for Pos Indonesia’s assets are extraordinary and have the advantage of being distribution centers with the fastest and closest point.

“The location points for Pos Indonesia’s assets are extraordinary; nothing is faster to the nearest point than Pos Indonesia,” Thohir said.

The minister also hoped that Pos Indonesia’s assets, located at strategic points throughout the country, could become a distribution center for all parts of Indonesia.

As quoted from the official website posindonesia.co.id, Pos Indonesia has now been able to show its creativity in the development of the Indonesian postal sector by utilizing its network infrastructure, which reaches around 24 thousand service points covering 100 percent of cities and districts, almost 100 percent of sub-districts, and 42 percent of villages, and 940 remote transmigration locations in Indonesia.

Along with the development of information, communication, and technology, the Pos Indonesia network already has more than 3,800 online post offices with mobile electronic posts in several big cities.

All points are chains that are connected in a solid and integrated manner. The Postal Code system was created to facilitate the processing of postal items where every area in Indonesia can be identified accurately.

Source: Antara News