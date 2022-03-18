Pope Francis Flies to Malta With ITA Airways on April 2 at 08:30 A.M. CET

Departing from Rome Fiumicino, the papal flight will be operated by an aircraft with new blue livery

POPE FRANCIS FLIES TO MALTA WITH ITA AIRWAYS ON APRIL 2

ROME, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Holy Father will travel with ITA Airways for his next papal flight departing on 2 April at 8:30 a.m. CET from Rome Fiumicino to Luqa, Malta’s international airport. The flight will be operated by an Airbus A320 with the new blue livery. Landing is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. CET, local time.

At Fiumicino airport, the Holy Father will be welcomed on board by the company’s top management and accompanied on his journey by a crew of nine people including three pilots and six flight attendants.

The supervisor of on-board activities will be Captain Corrado Di Maria, who has 17,500 hours of flight experience. Together with him, Captain Fabrizio Campolucci and First Officer Antonio Alfano. In addition to the papal delegation, representatives of the Italian and international press will be travelling with Pope Francis. The ITA Airways team dedicated to special flights will also be on board.

For ITA Airways, it is an honour and a source of great pride to have the Holy Father travelling on its aircraft. It is a demonstration of the recognition of the values of the Company, which places sustainability at the centre of its strategy as the Holy Father constantly does with his words.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola – barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

+39 02 26305578 M +39 333 3905243

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ a1931076-e4cc-41a6-bf3f- ae39f4f8fdea

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.