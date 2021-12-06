Published by

Reuters

By Willy Kurniawan SUMBERWULUH, Indonesia (Reuters) – Officials monitoring Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Monday warned residents to remain vigilant after a deadly eruption over the weekend, as heavy wind and rain brought search-and-rescue efforts to a halt. The tallest mountain on the island of Java erupted dramatically on Saturday, shooting a towering column of ash into the sky that blanketed surrounding villages. Fourteen people were killed and dozens more injured. Aerial footage showed roofs jutting out of an ashen landscape, while on the ground military officers, police and residents dug t…

