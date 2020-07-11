Pontianak SAR team looks for missing MV Cahaya Baru

Pontianak, West Kalimantan Pontianak and Sintete Post search and rescue (SAR) Team is looking for MV Cahaya Baru, with 16 crew members and passengers, reportedly missing after engine breakdown and going adrift off Muri Isle, Sambas, West Kalimantan.

“MV Cahaya Baru departed from Pemangkat, Sambas, toward Serasan Island, Riau Islands. However, when it was on its way to enter Muri Isle, its shaft engine broke and went adrift at sea,” Yopi Haryadi, head of the Pontianak SAR Office, stated here on Saturday.

Haryadi received a report on the broken engine problem encountered by MV Cahaya Baru on Saturday morning.

“Upon receiving the report, we immediately sent a team to conduct a search and rescue operation to find the 16 crew and passengers,” he remarked.

The team was deployed using a rigid inflatable boat along with a Sintete SAR Rescue Post Team to look for the missing boat.

“The boat and its 16 crew and passengers would hopefully soon be found and in a safe condition without any problem,” he stated.

Based on the Pontianak SAR Relief Office’s data, Sabli (72), Syamsudin (66), Japar (64), Hamlit (64), Edinsyah (52), Rajit (15), 39-year-old woman Hana, Hafizh (19), Jumli (19), and Ijal (23) and children Dendi (2), Fatir (5), Fauzialdi (11), Abang Hidayat (11), Sulastri (12), and Resa Satika (14) were aboard MV Cahaya Baru.

Source: Antara News