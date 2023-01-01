Political minister asked public to oversee election agenda

The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD asked the public to participate in overseeing the 2024 General Election agenda, and maintaining peace in the life of the nation and state in the 2023 political year.

“In 2023 there will be a number of important political agendas; constitutional agenda ahead of 2024 elections,” Mahfud said in a live broadcast on national TV to welcome the new year on Saturday night.

Mahfud emphasized that Indonesians are determined to hold the elections on schedule. He underlined the importance of efforts to monitor the political agenda so that it can run peacefully and smoothly.

Mahfud reminded that some election stages will be conducted in 2023 and they must be guarded properly.

Some of these activities are the presidential and vice presidential candidacy, as well as the candidacy for members of the House of Representative (DPR), Provincial House of Representatives (DPRD), and District/City House of Representatives.

“We hope our life will remain peaceful and orderly,” he said.

Source: Antara News