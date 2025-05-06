Political Activist Calls for Investigation into Deputy PM’s Alleged Shareholding Violations



Bangkok: “Santhiya” has requested the Prime Minister to investigate Deputy Prime Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga over alleged constitutional and ethical violations related to his shareholding and board positions in four companies. The political activist insists that if these allegations are confirmed, Pirapan should resign from his ministerial role and party leadership.





According to Thai News Agency, at 1:20 p.m., political activist Mr. Sonthiya Sawasdee submitted a letter to Prime Minister Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra. The letter calls for an investigation into Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, who is also the leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party. Mr. Sonthiya claims Pirapan’s actions breach the constitution, the Organic Act on the Election of Members of Parliament, and ethical standards. Pol. Lt. Gen. Surasit Sangkhaphong, Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, received the letter on the Prime Minister’s behalf.





Lt. Col. Kraiphop Nakornchaikul, a former leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, also submitted a letter to the Prime Minister. He demanded Pirapan’s dismissal over alleged misuse of government resources, such as distributing relief bags with personal branding, which he argues is a conflict of interest and ethical violation.





The investigation focuses on Pirapan’s alleged shareholding and directorship in Rapisopak Co., Ltd., Sopha Collections Co., Ltd., VP Aerotech Co., Ltd., and P and S Land and Development Co., Ltd. Mr. Pirapan is reportedly a director of Rapisopak Co., Ltd., which appears in official business records. Holding shares exceeding 5 percent requires notification to the President of the People, but Sonthiya asserts that Pirapan failed to comply, raising concerns about his integrity.





Mr. Sonthiya argues that Pirapan’s actions may contravene the Ministerial Shares and Share Management Act B.E. 2543, which mandates transparency and honesty for ministers. He emphasizes the need for the Prime Minister to investigate Pirapan’s involvement in these companies to determine if it violates constitutional provisions.





Mr. Sonthiya warned that if the Prime Minister fails to investigate, it could be seen as neglect of duty. He plans to escalate the matter to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) for further scrutiny. He stressed the importance of transparency for public figures and political leaders.





Despite the allegations, Sonthiya acknowledged Pirapan’s reputation for honesty and expressed respect for him. He insists that the investigation is necessary to ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards, emphasizing that all actions must align with the 2017 constitution.





Mr. Sonthiya addressed concerns about potential laxity in checking Pirapan’s qualifications before his appointment, suggesting that thorough inspections would prevent such issues. He reiterated his impartiality, stating that his actions are motivated by a commitment to truth and public interest, regardless of political affiliations.





Finally, Mr. Sonthiya noted that Lt. Col. Kraiphop seeks to reclaim the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party due to perceived ideological shifts and internal turmoil, highlighting ongoing challenges within the party’s leadership.

