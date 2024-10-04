Police urgently track down former boxer who took hostages, believed to still be in Bangkok.

Police are urgently reviewing CCTV footage to track down a former boxer who took hostages and is still at large in Bangkok. Meanwhile, his wife has been arrested and charged with 3 serious offenses. It is believed that the incident was intended to give her husband time to escape.

In the case of Mr. Santi, aged 39, the perpetrator who escaped an arrest warrant for nighttime theft in the area of ??Tao Poon Police Station, the police arrested him according to an old outstanding arrest warrant, but the suspect resisted and shot back at the officers and escaped into a house in Soi Inthamara 29, Intersection 1, where there was 1 woman and 2 men inside the house, before the police were able to help everyone in the house and found that the suspect escaped through the ventilation shaft.

The latest at Bang Sue Police Station, Pol. Col. Phuwanon Aunpho, Superintendent of Bang Sue Police Station, revealed that police are currently expediting the investigation of CCTV footage to track down Mr. Santi and bring him to ju

stice. It is believed that he is hiding in Bangkok, but they have already arrested Ms. Pachanee, who held a gun to her throat and threatened the police and led her to escape, in Wang Noi District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province. She is currently receiving treatment for her wounds at the Police General Hospital, as she has a wound on her foot. She will then be taken to Bang Sue Police Station for legal proceedings and charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in public without proper reason, and illegal detention of an officer.

It is possible that Ms. Pachanee, Mr. Santi’s wife, held a gun to her own throat and threatened the police by driving away to buy time and distract them so her husband could escape. Because when the police contacted Ms. Pachanee to help persuade her husband to surrender, she committed the crime immediately after learning about the incident.

Initial investigation found a revolver of unknown size and a bag of ice. Mr. Santi is a former boxer who was skilled but became

a bad person due to drug addiction. His wife is also addicted to drugs. Whether or not she also traded drugs is under investigation.

Source: Thai News Agency