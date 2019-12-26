Police thoroughly monitor probe into Novel Baswedan case

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit (Bareskrim) Chief Insp. Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo reaffirmed that he was closely monitoring the progress in investigation into the terror case involving Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator Novel Baswedan.

“Almost daily I met with the technical team members to observe the progress (in investigation). We hope to be able to solve the case as soon as possible,” Prabowo stated here on Thursday.

Prabowo asserted his team’s seriousness in unraveling the case.

“Major cases, especially those that have attracted public attention, must be settled,” he noted.

Baswedan was attacked by a noxious substance on April 11, 2017. Liquid acid was hurled at Baswedan while he was returning after performing morning prayer at Al-Ihsan Mosque, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.

However, the identity of the attackers continues to remain a mystery.

President Joko Widodo received a report from Police Chief Gen. Idham Azis on developments pertaining to investigation into the case.

In his report to the president, Azis claimed the police had come across major findings to unveil the truth.

