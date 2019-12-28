Police shoot dead drug lord in Central Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The police shot dead a suspected drug lord as he evaded arrest in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, on Thursday.

“The suspect, identified as Herry Ignatius, 49, resisted arrest and attempted to grab a firearm from a police officer and flee by kicking the police officer before he took stern action,” Vice Director of Drug Detective of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police Adjunct Chief Commissioner Sapta stated on Saturday.

The drug lord was shot dead after the police received a tip-off on drug trafficking in the area, he remarked.

“After receiving information from the public, the police conducted an observation and investigation of the area,” he stated.

It is believed the suspect lived in Kemayoran flat number 15 in Central Jakarta and often did transactions around the area.

On Thursday (Dec 26), the police arrested Herry on Angkasa Raya Street 1, Gunung Sahari, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, and confiscated 1,200 ecstasy pills wrapped in a used cloth deodorizer cardboard aboard a motorcycle Yamaha Mio.

In addition, the police seized six packs of 1,200 orange pills bearing the logo WB believed to be ecstasy pills.

“Based on the result of investigation, the suspect, Herry, still kept ecstasy pills in the Kemayoran flat of phase 3 in Central Jakarta,” he remarked.

The police along with the suspect then went straight to the flat and found 100 ecstasy pills hidden in a wall lamp and another 100 ecstasy pills concealed in a toy car.

Herry told the police that he had received instruction from KN, who is currently on the wanted list for drug trafficking.

The police later took Herry to uncover the hideouts of KN in Mangga Besar, West Jakarta. However, Herry then attempted to escape from the police’s clutches, prompting the personnel to open fire.

Indonesia remains under grave threat from drug dealers, as several individuals from its working-age population have been embroiled in a vicious circle.

According to the National Narcotics Agency’s (BNN’s) report, some 50 drug use-related deaths occur in Indonesia. However, their deaths have failed to deter other drug users in the country from consuming these banned substances.

Source: Antara News