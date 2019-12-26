Police seizes taxidermied protected animal specimens at AM’s house

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The South Jakarta Police seized several specimens of taxidermied protected animals during further investigation on a Lamborghini driver arrested for pointing a gun at two high school students.

The police seized taxidermy mounts of the endangered animals from the suspect’s house on Jambu Street, West Pejaten of South Jakarta on Thursday.

The taxidermied animal species comprise a Sumatran Tiger, two Bawean deer heads, Cendrawasih bird, and a crocodile perhaps from the American waters.

The Lamborghini driver, identified by his initials as AM, was witness to the confiscation of the taxidermied animals. The police also involved officials of the Jakarta Natural Resource Preservation Agency (BKSDA) during the raid.

AM was arrested after he threatened two high school students at gunpoint over a remark they made on his Lamborghini.

He fired the gun into the air thrice to stop the students from running.

Following the incident, the students reported the incident to the police that led to AM’s arrest on Monday. The police seized from the suspect a Beretta .32 pocket pistol � for which he had a license from the Indonesian Shooting Association (Perbakin) � as well as three used bullet casings and nine live rounds.

AM has been charged with violating articles on questionable behavior under the Criminal Code, for which he may face imprisonment for a year, if convicted.

Discovery of the taxidermied animals added to the other charges levelled against AM.

He was charged under Law No. 5 of 1990 on natural resource conservation and liable to face five-year imprisonment and be fined up to Rp100 million, head of the South Jakarta’s Criminal Investigation Unit Commissioner Andi Sinjaya Ghalib stated.

