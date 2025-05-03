Police Reenactment of Stone-Throwing Incident in Bang Na



Bangkok: Police took the man who threw rocks at people’s cars to reenact the crime scene in Bang Na area. They are preparing to detain him tomorrow. The man apologized and promised not to do it again. His history of offenses has been found to be more than 12 times.





According to Thai News Agency, after last night, police arrested Mr. Chalat, 45 years old, who threw rocks at cars and road users on Bangna-Trat Road and confessed to the crime. Officers charged him with attempted murder.





This afternoon, Bang Na Police investigators took Mr. Chalat to the crime scene to reenact his confession. Upon arrival, the police took him to the first location where Mr. Chalat got off the bus in front of the Bang Na Housing Estate flats on Bang Na-Trat Road, inbound. He then walked to pick up two caterpillar-shaped stones in front of the flats, put them in a plastic bag, and took them to the third location on the pedestrian overpass before throwing the stones twice in a row. After throwing the stones, the perpetrator walked across the overpass to get off on Bang Na-Trat Road, outbound, and got on a bus to escape.





During the detention to reenact the confession, the perpetrator confirmed that he would not commit the crime again and promised not to commit such an act again. He admitted that he had previously committed the crime 12 times and apologized to all the victims for what he had done.





Pol. Col. Surapong Sukyam, Superintendent of Bang Na Police Station, revealed that after more than 3 hours of questioning, the suspect confessed that he was the perpetrator due to a momentary lapse of reason, along with drinking alcohol and being a vagrant. In addition, the investigation team has been tested for drugs. Currently, they are waiting for the results of the test. As for his psychiatric symptoms, which many parties are concerned are abnormal, from the conversation, he was able to answer questions and give information. Therefore, he is not considered a patient or needs to be sent to the hospital. Tomorrow, Mr. Chalat will be taken to the Phra Khanong Criminal Court for detention on the charge of attempted murder.

