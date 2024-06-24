Police raid major e-cigarette distribution center in Uttaradit



Consumer Protection Police raided a major e-cigarette distribution center in Uttaradit Province, finding evidence of e-cigarettes and e-cigarette devices that were not yet packaged and were being delivered to customers, more than 60,000 pieces, worth more than 15 million baht.

Pol. Col. Witthaya Sriprasertphap, Commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), announced the arrest of Mr. Chakrawan, aged 23, on charges of selling products that the Consumer Protection Board has issued an order prohibiting the sale or service of e-cigarette products and e-cigarette refill liquids. He was arrested at a residence in Uttaradit Province.

In this case, the Consumer Protection Police Division was ordered to suppress a group that was illegally selling e-cigarettes online to children and young people after finding out that e-cigarettes were being produced in various doll forms to make them easier for young people to access and to avoid the eyes of parents. It was discovered that e-cigarettes were being sol

d illegally from the OpenChat Line group selling e-cigarettes from the Arisa–ra Shop, the main group, which was illegally selling e-cigarettes and e-cigarette liquids. Therefore, an undercover agent was sent to contact them to purchase e-cigarettes.

Later, an investigation was conducted to expand the results and examine the financial path, which found that there was a turnover of 10 million baht per month, which was sold to small traders and children and young customers through online channels in large numbers. More than 1,000 packages were sent to customers per day. Therefore, further investigation was conducted into the transportation route and tracking down the target group of people until they found out the place where the e-cigarettes were being secretly hoarded.

Later, the officers found out that the perpetrators had changed the location of their crimes several times in the past 2-3 months to avoid police investigation and arrest. Later, the officers found out where the goods were stored and used to p

ack the goods to send to small traders. They therefore planned to arrest them by requesting the court’s permission and a search warrant for 1 location. The search results found e-cigarettes and e-cigarette devices, both unpackaged and in the process of being shipped to customers, totaling more than 66,000 pieces, worth more than 15 million baht. The police officers seized the evidence and sent the suspects to the investigation officers of the Consumer Protection Police Division 1 for further legal action.

Source: Thai News Agency