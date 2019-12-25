Police officers assist elderly, disabled at St Joseph Church

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Police officers stationed at the Church of Saint Joseph in Matraman, Jakarta, offered assistance to an elderly congregation and the disabled partaking in the 2019 Christmas Mass on Wednesday.

“Basically, officers are on standby every time an elder or anyone else is in need of assistance,” Matraman Police Chief, Police Commissioner Tedjo Asmoro, on standby in front of the church, stated.

Assistance was offered to ensure comfort and security to citizens attending the Christmas Mass, he revealed.

At the Church of St. Joseph in Matraman, the elderly and disabled can use the access road from the front yard to the hall, especially since the flat and gentle ramps are wheelchair-friendly.

During the 2019 Christmas celebrations, a security post unit was established in front of the church that was used as a center for coordination between security forces.

“Today, there are officers from the Matraman Sector Police, East Jakarta’s Public Order Agency (Satpol PP), the military, and firefighters. From the community element, there are also banner and scouts,” Asmoro remarked.

A total of 58 police officers, assisted by 12 military personnel and 15 Satpol PP officers, are placed on duty in several shifts for the Christmas Mass at St Joseph Church.

The police estimated that some two thousand people visited the Church for Christmas Mass.

The Church held four Christmas mass services, starting from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time. This year’s Christmas celebration at the church is themed “Live as Friends to Everyone”.

