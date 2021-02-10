Police name three pseudo journalists as suspects in extortion case

Pontianak, W Kalimantan The police named three pseudo journalists as suspects on grounds of alleged extortion of an owner of a gas station in Sintang, West Kalimantan Province.

“They were named suspects after investigators conducted a series of investigations. The three have been held in custody since two days,” Chief of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Sintang District Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Hoerudin noted in a written statement released on Wednesday.

The three pseudo journalists were caught red-handed while receiving the extortion money at a coffee stall on PKP Mujahidin Street in Sintang Sub-district, Sintang District, on Saturday (Feb 6, 2021).

The police arrested the trio after receiving information from the gas station’s owner, identified as Abraham Sahaya, who claimed that the pseudo journalists had threatened and extorted money from him.

“Based on the report, we formed a team of officers from the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Sintang District Police to probe the case. The team later arrested the three perpetrators,” he remarked.

The incident occurred on Friday (Feb 5) at 9:45 p.m. local time when the three pseudo journalists arrived at the gas station to take pictures of consumers buying gasoline using jerrycans that is banned under a regulation.

“After taking pictures of consumers buying gasoline using jerrycans at the gas station, the three demanded Rp10 million in cash from the victim. They threatened to publish photos on the media if the victim failed to fulfill their request,” he stated.

The victim agreed to give Rp5 million to them at the coffee stall, he noted.

Source: Antara News