Police, Military conduct major joint patrol in Jakarta

Jakarta The Jakarta Police’s Traffic Directorate held a major joint patrol along with personnel of the Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI) here on Saturday morning.

The joint patrol was led by Deputy Director of the Jakarta Police’s Traffic Directorate Adjunct Senior Commissioner (AKBP) Hari Purnomo, the Jakarta Police tweeted on its Twitter account @TMCPoldaMetro.

Patrol activities, which commenced at 22:40 Western Indonesian Standard Time, were marked by a joint roll call at the Jakarta Police Headquarters.

“Deputy Director of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police’s Traffic AKBP Hari Purnomo, S.I.K., S.H led the implementation of the joint large-scale military-police patrol at the Metro Jaya Regional Police Headquarters,” according to the statement on @TMCPoldaMetro.

Spokesman of the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police Senior Commissioner Yusri Yunus had earlier stated that the activity was aimed at strengthening synergy in regional security between the Police and TNI.

“Its nature is preventive by holding a large-scale joint patrol between the TNI and Police, especially the Jakarta Regional Military Command and the Jakarta Police. We are doing it in an area viewed as being prone (to crimes),” Yunus noted on Friday (Sept 4).

Patrol activities are being stepped up in several areas viewed as being prone to crimes in East Jakarta.

In the meantime, on Aug 29, some 100 people attacked the Ciracas police station in East Jakarta at around 1:45 a.m. local time. During the attack, several facilities at the station were attacked and vandalized, according to the police.

The mob also set ablaze facilities at around 2 a.m. local time, according to the East Jakarta Fire Information Service. Several cars and carts parked on the street were reportedly damaged in the attack.

The attack was the second of its kind to have occurred since December 11, 2018, when a group of unidentified people attacked the police station.

Later, the Indonesian Army’s Military Police Central Command named 29 soldiers as suspects for their alleged involvement in the recent attack on the Ciracas police station in which two policemen and a TV crew suffered injuries.

In connection with this incident, as of Thursday, 51 army personnel were interrogated, of which 29 were named suspects and detained, Commander of the Army’s Military Police Central Command (Puspomad), Lt. Gen. Dodik Widjanarko, stated.

The military police investigators continued their probe to uncover the case, he remarked.

